All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia reports on positive discussions with Zelenskyy, calling him "courageous leader"

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 21 February 2025, 17:33
US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia reports on positive discussions with Zelenskyy, calling him courageous leader
Keith Kellogg and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Keith Kellogg, the US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has described his talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "extensive and positive".

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US special envoy's statement comes two days after US President Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator for allegedly refusing to hold elections.

Advertisement:

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine.  Extensive and positive discussions with Zelenskyy, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Kellogg wrote.

Background:

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy said that his meeting with Kellogg concerned the situation at the front and security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • On 19 February, Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for the first time since taking up his post as US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
  • Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that at his meeting with Kellogg, he explained Ukraine's vision of how to achieve peace through strength and stressed that Ukraine's security and transatlantic security are indivisible.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Ukraine has lost 40% of gas production due to Russian strikes, Reuters says
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
All News
war
Russia turns cities into ruins – Ukrainian forces show devastation in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk – video
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
Russians losing valuable equipment in Donetsk Oblast, reports Estonian intelligence
RECENT NEWS
18:50
Polish media outlets say Trump to meet with Polish president
18:43
Zelenskyy talks to Scholz about just peace for Ukraine
18:31
EU to propose major military aid package for Ukraine on Monday
18:29
Ukraine completes development of domestic equivalent of Russian Lancet drone – photos
18:23
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
18:17
One killed and 9 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos
17:53
Trump's adviser says Zelenskyy will soon sign minerals deal with US
17:40
Russia turns cities into ruins – Ukrainian forces show devastation in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk – video
17:33
US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia reports on positive discussions with Zelenskyy, calling him "courageous leader"
17:31
Ukraine and US hold talks on minerals all night – Axios
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: