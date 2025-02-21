US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia reports on positive discussions with Zelenskyy, calling him "courageous leader"

Keith Kellogg, the US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has described his talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "extensive and positive".

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US special envoy's statement comes two days after US President Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator for allegedly refusing to hold elections.

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with Zelenskyy, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Kellogg wrote.

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that his meeting with Kellogg concerned the situation at the front and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On 19 February, Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for the first time since taking up his post as US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that at his meeting with Kellogg, he explained Ukraine's vision of how to achieve peace through strength and stressed that Ukraine's security and transatlantic security are indivisible.

