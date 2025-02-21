Military prosecutor's car blown up in Odesa: suspect detained – video, photo

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced that, in cooperation with the police, it detained a man suspected of committing a terrorist act in the centre of Odesa on 20 February.

Source: SSU; National Police; Southern Region Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Field of Defense

Quote from the National Police: "A mercenary recruited by the enemy [Russia], in exchange for a promised monetary reward, made and planted an improvised explosive device in the city centre, which was then detonated. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property."

Details: Security officials reported that a car belonging to a prosecutor from the Southern Region Specialized Prosecutor’s Office was blown up on 20 February. A passerby was injured in the explosion, which also damaged several cars and the facade of a building.

That evening, law enforcement officers arrested the perpetrator at a bus station as he attempted to flee Kyiv. The suspect is an 18-year-old Odesa resident who was recruited by Russian operatives via a Telegram channel offering "easy money".

The detainee Photo: National Police

Following instructions from a Russian secret service, the young man made an improvised explosive device in a rented apartment, with an explosive yield equivalent to 300 grammes of TNT.

To maximise damage, he packed the bomb with metal nuts and placed it under the military prosecutor’s car.

Additionally, the suspect set up a hidden mobile phone across from the target, equipped with remote access functionality for Russia’s FSB.

The Russian intelligence service then remotely activated the device.

During searches, authorities seized the suspect’s mobile phone, containing evidence of communication with the Russian operatives.

He has been formally charged with committing a terrorist act, and the court is considering placing him in pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail.



