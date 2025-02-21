"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, believes that forming a coalition of countries willing to send their troops to Ukraine is an important step toward providing real security guarantees.
Source: Mathernová in an interview with Radio Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda
Details: In Mathernová’s view, securing a commitment to form a 30,000-strong European military contingent would be a significant step for Ukraine.
She emphasised that such a commitment would be an extremely powerful symbol on the path to reliable security guarantees.
Mathernová added that if a coalition of nations that had expressed a desire to send their troops to Ukraine managed to assemble 30,000 soldiers, it would be a significant step forward.
Quote from Mathernová: "I think that would be a very, very good start."
Background:
- The Washington Post previously reported, citing unofficial sources, that Europe was potentially prepared to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine, with France contributing around a third of the force.
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is willing to send British troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping duties.
- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also stated that deploying Swedish troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force is "absolutely possible".
