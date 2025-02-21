All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine

Oleh PavliukFriday, 21 February 2025, 22:12
A very good start: EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
Katarina Maternova. Photo: Facebook

Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, believes that forming a coalition of countries willing to send their troops to Ukraine is an important step toward providing real security guarantees.

Source: Mathernová in an interview with Radio Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In Mathernová’s view, securing a commitment to form a 30,000-strong European military contingent would be a significant step for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

She emphasised that such a commitment would be an extremely powerful symbol on the path to reliable security guarantees.

Mathernová added that if a coalition of nations that had expressed a desire to send their troops to Ukraine managed to assemble 30,000 soldiers, it would be a significant step forward.

Quote from Mathernová: "I think that would be a very, very good start." 

Background: 

  • The Washington Post previously reported, citing unofficial sources, that Europe was potentially prepared to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine, with France contributing around a third of the force.
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is willing to send British troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping duties.
  • Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also stated that deploying Swedish troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force is "absolutely possible".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUpeace keepers
Advertisement:
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT
Military prosecutor's car blown up in Odesa: suspect detained – video, photo
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
All News
EU
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
EU to propose major military aid package for Ukraine on Monday
European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send "strong message" of support
RECENT NEWS
22:58
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
22:54
UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian
22:40
Russian troops attack infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
22:12
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
21:34
Hungarian foreign minister reveals how Hungary helped supply gas to Transnistria at Russia's request
21:19
Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
21:08
Rearmament without the US: three mechanisms to secure additional defense funding for Europe
20:49
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
20:35
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
20:16
European defence ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: