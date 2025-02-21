"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine

Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, believes that forming a coalition of countries willing to send their troops to Ukraine is an important step toward providing real security guarantees.

Source: Mathernová in an interview with Radio Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In Mathernová’s view, securing a commitment to form a 30,000-strong European military contingent would be a significant step for Ukraine.

She emphasised that such a commitment would be an extremely powerful symbol on the path to reliable security guarantees.

Mathernová added that if a coalition of nations that had expressed a desire to send their troops to Ukraine managed to assemble 30,000 soldiers, it would be a significant step forward.

Quote from Mathernová: "I think that would be a very, very good start."

Background:

The Washington Post previously reported, citing unofficial sources, that Europe was potentially prepared to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine, with France contributing around a third of the force.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is willing to send British troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping duties.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also stated that deploying Swedish troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force is "absolutely possible".

