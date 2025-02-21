Russian troops attack infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast

The Russian army has attacked the territory of the Shostka hromada and damaged local infrastructure facilities on 21 February [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Shostka hromada: the enemy launched an airstrike (two UAVs attacked) on the hromada's territory. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency units are working at the scene. The scale of the damage is being confirmed."

Details: The Russians also launched a missile attack on the Lebedyn hromada. The strike damaged a house and an outbuilding.

The Russians have fired a total of 98 times during the day on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast, 133 explosions have been recorded. The Khotin, Yunakivka, Miropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Lebedyn, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, Shostka and Znob-Novhorod hromadas have been shelled.

