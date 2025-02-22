Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 22 February 2025, 07:17
Russian forces have lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 866,000 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 10,161 (+15) tanks;
- 21,139 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,528 (+66) artillery systems;
- 1,295 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,080 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 26,311 (+155) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 38,234 (+139) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,754 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
