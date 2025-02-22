All Sections
Ukraine's Achilles UAV battalion repels Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video

Yevhen Buderatskyi, Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 22 February 2025, 07:18
Destroyed target. Photo: screenshot

Fighters from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment have posted a video which shows how they repelled another Russian assault on the Kupiansk front, destroying four Russian infantry fighting vehicles.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment.

Details: The Russians tried to assault Ukrainian positions towards the city of Lozova on the evening of 20 February. The 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment, together with guardsmen from the 1st Burevii Presidential Operational Brigade and paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, detected and destroyed the Russian equipment in time.

Context: The Russians have been unable to make significant advances on the Kupiansk front since autumn 2024. The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces reported that the Russians recently tried to assault Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka but failed. In recent months, the Russians have been concentrating efforts on capturing the left bank of the Oskil River and trying to cross and establish a foothold on the right bank. The frozen river makes this task easier, prompting the Russians to intensify efforts on this front.

Previously: On 3-4 January, UAV crews of the Achilles Regiment stopped 20 Russian armoured vehicles near the village of Zagryzove on the Kupiansk front.

Background: On 29 January, Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko was expanded into the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment within Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

