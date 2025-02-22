Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha has stated that he supports the call to "remove the root causes" of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, specifying that these causes are related to Russia.

Source: Sybiha on social media X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: The foreign minister stressed that the root causes of the current war are "Putin's denial of Ukraine's right to exist and his wish to destroy our nation—a genocidal goal backed by Russians".

Quote: "This is why Russia started this war, commits atrocities, and tries to change borders by force. So yes, let’s remove the root causes."

Details: The demand to "remove the root causes" of Russia's war against Ukraine is one of the clichés of Russian propaganda, which - according to its perverse vision – considers NATO expansion and "Nazism" in Ukraine to be such root causes.

It is known that Moscow wants to sneak a mention of these root causes into a draft US resolution on the third anniversary of the active phase of the war against Ukraine, where Russia is not even called an aggressor.

Nevertheless, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that the adoption of this resolution should "help end" Russia's war in Ukraine.

