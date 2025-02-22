All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 20:12
Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is studying additional ways to use Russian assets frozen on its territory, including their seizure, to compensate Ukraine for damages.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg's interlocutors report that EU officials are discussing various ways to use Russian assets within the framework of the International Claims Commission.

Advertisement:

This is a mechanism to be created under the auspices of the Council of Europe to compensate Ukrainians for losses from Russian aggression; Ukraine had predicted its launch in 2025.

Bloomberg sources say that the EU is discussing a theoretical option of confiscating Russia's frozen assets if it refuses to pay damages.

The sources said Russia's obligations to compensate for damages in a potential peace agreement would offset the value of the confiscated assets.

Another option being discussed in the European Union is that member states would be empowered to confiscate Russia's assets to compensate for the destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In this context, EU officials are investigating whether such confiscation is possible, for example, based on a decision of the International Criminal Court and whether it complies with the criminal laws of EU member states.

Bloomberg reports that some member states, including Germany and France, rejected the option of full confiscation of Russian assets because of the legal and economic consequences of such a step.

The EU, the Group of Seven countries, and Australia have frozen about US$280 bn of the Russian central bank's securities and cash assets, mainly through the Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear.

Sanctions imposed on Russian nationals have resulted in an additional US$58 bn in assets being frozen.

Background: Reuters report that Russia may agree to use US$300 bn of its frozen assets in Europe to rebuild Ukraine but will insist that part of the money be used to rebuild the territories it currently controls (about 20% of Ukraine).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURussiamoneyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
Elon Musk accuses "Zelenskyy Defence Ministry official" of crimes committed by Ukraine's former president's associate
Fresh draft minerals agreement: US has 100% ownership of Ukraine recovery fund
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
All News
EU
EU estimates nearly US$30 billion losses from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs
EU prepares €20bn military assistance package for Ukraine – Bloomberg
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:35
Air defence operates in Kyiv
21:47
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
21:18
Survey shows majority of Norwegians support increasing aid to Ukraine
21:01
Elon Musk accuses "Zelenskyy Defence Ministry official" of crimes committed by Ukraine's former president's associate
20:12
Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets
19:27
Woman killed and 3 other people injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
19:11
EU building and police attacked during pro-Russian protest in Bulgaria – photo
19:06
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on civilian car
18:37
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil pumping station in Russia
18:12
Majority of remains believed to be Ukrainian POWs killed in IL-76 crash match relatives' DNA
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: