US has spent US$65.9bn on military aid to Ukraine, says Pentagon

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 February 2025, 07:28
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has provided about US$183 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, of which US$65.9 billion has been spent on military support for Kyiv.

Source: Voice of America, citing data from the Pentagon and an interagency oversight group responsible for reporting to Congress

Details: The total amount of US assistance to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine stands at around US$183 billion.

The Pentagon has confirmed that the US has sent US$65.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine. A further US$3.9 billion approved by Congress remains unspent.

Quote: "About US$58 billion of the US$183 billion in total aid to Ukraine has been spent in the United States.

These funds have been directed directly to the development of the US defence industry, either by replacing old weapons transferred to Kyiv with new US-made weapons or by direct investment in the industry."

Details: The Voice of America also asked the White House to comment on the "mathematical inconsistency" of President Donald Trump's remarks regarding spending on aid to Ukraine.

In response, the White House quoted Trump.

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending US$350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and TRUMP, will never be able to settle," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had received US$500 billion in aid from the US, adding that "we're asking for rare earths, oil and anything we can get" to recoup the billions of dollars in military aid Washington had provided to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the claim that the US had provided US$500 billion in aid, calling it false. He also dismissed demands for the repayment of these funds in the form of natural minerals or other resources as "frivolous talk."

