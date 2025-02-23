Number of people injured in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to five – photo
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 09:21
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 22 February has increased to five.
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that four women and a man had been injured.
Three people remain in hospital. One of the patients is in a serious condition.
The civilian infrastructure in the city suffered damage.
In particular, the bombardment affected residential buildings, a church building, a social facility, the premises of a company and a petrol station. Several cars were damaged.
Background: On the evening of 22 February, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with a missile, killing one man.
