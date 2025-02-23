The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 22 February has increased to five.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that four women and a man had been injured.

Advertisement:

Three people remain in hospital. One of the patients is in a serious condition.

The civilian infrastructure in the city suffered damage.

In particular, the bombardment affected residential buildings, a church building, a social facility, the premises of a company and a petrol station. Several cars were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Background: On the evening of 22 February, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with a missile, killing one man.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!