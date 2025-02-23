Ukrainian National Police video shows aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
Ukraine's National Police in Kyiv Oblast is documenting the aftermath of a Russian aerial attack on Kyiv Oblast on 23 February.
Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kyiv Oblast on Facebook
Details: Russian forces attacked the territory of Kyiv Oblast with drones yet again on the night of 22-23 February.
Four houses and fences were damaged in the Bucha district.
There is currently no information about casualties.
In addition, there was a fire in the open in Vyshhorod district. Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished the blaze.
Previously: On the night of 22-23 February, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and a record number of drones: 267 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones targeting Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 138 drones, a further 119 disappeared from radar, three flew to Russia and one headed to Belarus.
