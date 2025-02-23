All Sections
Two people injured in Russian attack on civilian car near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 February 2025, 09:59
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on 22 February. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces hit a civilian car on the outskirts of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday, 22 February, leaving two people injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities reported that a 63-year-old man had sustained broken ribs, chest injuries and a burn to his face, while the injuries of a 58-year-old woman had not been specified.

Both civilians were taken to hospital.

Later, another drone hit a car on the outskirts of the city, though there were no casualties.

In addition, a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after a Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone struck the village of Prystin.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed a garage, partially ruined a house and damaged an apartment block, houses and garages in the settlement of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast. A 60-year-old woman was injured.

Background: On 22 February, a man was killed and another one injured in a Russian FPV drone attack on a civilian car in the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

