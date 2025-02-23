Zelenskyy: Russia has launched thousands of guided bombs and drones over past week – video

Russia has launched nearly 1,150 loitering munitions, over 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 35 missiles of various types on Ukrainian cities, towns and settlements during the week of 17-23 February.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Russia had used 267 loitering munitions against Ukraine on the night of 22-23 February.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The largest attack since Iranian[-made] drones began striking Ukrainian cities and villages.

I thank everyone who repels such attacks on a daily basis – our aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and defence forces. I also thank those on the ground who save lives and respond to the aftermath of shelling – the State Emergency Service, medics and the National Police.

The war continues. Everyone capable of helping with air defence must work to enhance the protection of human life. We must do everything possible to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine. This is achievable through the unity of all partners – we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!