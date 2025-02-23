All Sections
Poland should have received a guarantee of repayment from Ukraine, MEP says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 February 2025, 13:50
Polish flag. Photo: Getty Images

Anna Bryłka, Member of the European Parliament from Poland's anti-Ukrainian Confederation party, has stated that aid to Ukraine "costs money" and that Poland should have received a "guarantee of repayment" for the assistance provided.

Source: Polish news portal Onet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bryłka spoke on Radio ZET, where a discussion took place regarding the war in Ukraine and Poland's aid. She claimed that US President Donald Trump's current actions stem from expectations of payment for the assistance provided to Ukraine. Bryłka stated that the Americans expect access to rare earth metals in exchange for security guarantees.

When asked whether this constitutes neocolonialism, Bryłka denied it, emphasising that aid should come with conditions.

"Aid costs money," she said. In this context, Bryłka stressed that from the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland, while providing assistance to Kyiv, should have secured a "guarantee of repayment" from Ukraine.

Bryłka also believes that the economic presence of the United States serves as a security guarantee for Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had rejected the US proposal to create a US$500 billion fund, which would have been part of an agreement granting Washington a share of the country's mineral resources.
  • The fund would have compensated the US for its support to Kyiv in the fight against Russian aggression. However, Ukraine maintains that the actual aid provided is approximately five times less.
  • One of Bloomberg's sources stated that more time is needed to finalise the deal, as the current draft proposed by the US includes some questionable elements and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not yet ready to approve it.
  • US President Donald Trump is pressuring Zelenskyy to accept the deal, claiming on Saturday that the two countries are "very close" to reaching an agreement.

