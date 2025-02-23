All Sections
Zelenskyy: Impossible to end the war this week

Iryna BalachukSunday, 23 February 2025, 17:27
Zelenskyy: Impossible to end the war this week
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is impossible to end the war within a week because security guarantees for Ukraine have not yet been discussed, and there have been no specific meetings on this issue.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Details: A journalist had quoted US President Donald Trump as saying that he is "ready to finalise peace positions with the Russians this week" and asked Zelenskyy what he thought about this.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is impossible to end the war this week. With [security – ed.] guarantees for Ukraine. At least, I honestly don't know how it can be done today without meetings with us."

Read more: Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?

Background: Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump is confident he can reach a deal with Moscow to end the Russo-Ukrainian war as early as next week.

Zelenskyynegotiationspeace
