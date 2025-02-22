All Sections
Ukraine is not ready to sign subsoil deal with the US due to "problematic issues" – Sky News

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 22 February 2025, 13:25
Flags of the US and Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

The UK Sky News broadcaster cited an unnamed Ukrainian source as saying that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not yet ready to sign an agreement with the US on the use of Ukrainian natural resources due to "a number of problematic issues" in its current version.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sky News

Details: Based on a well-informed Sky News source, the proposed subsoil deal "is not yet ready to be signed, there are a number of problematic issues, and in the current form of the draft, the president (Zelenskyy - ed.) is not ready to accept it." 

Quote: "Today, the drafts do not reflect a partnership in the agreement and contain only unilateral commitments by Ukraine."

The subsoil deal, which caused a crisis in US-Ukraine relations, is part of efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Background: 

  • According to Axios, US and Ukrainian officials had been negotiating all night into Friday morning in an attempt to reach a deal on the minerals and stem the deterioration in relations between Kyiv and Washington.
  • US National Security Adviser Mike Volz said on Friday that Zelenskyy would sign the deal soon.

