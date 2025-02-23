All Sections
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
Steve Witkoff. Stock photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, has said that American companies could resume business in Russia if a peace deal is reached to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff’s remarks come as Trump seeks to broker an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Obviously there would be an expectation that if we get to a peace deal, that you would be able to have American companies come back and do business there. And I think that everybody would believe that that would be a positive, good thing to happen."

Background: 

  • Witkoff also claimed that the US is "very close" to reaching a peace settlement on the war in Ukraine.
  • Trump himself, in an interview with Fox News, expressed doubts about whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s involvement in "peace talks" is important.
  • On 18 February, senior officials from Russia and the US met in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine’s involvement. During the meeting, both sides agreed to "remove irritants" in their bilateral relations and continue working towards preparing for negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

