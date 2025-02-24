Reuters: UK to impose new sanctions on entry of more individuals with links to Russia

The UK has decided to ban entry to individuals who provide significant support to Russia or owe their wealth to the Russian state. The new sanctions are supposed to be announced on 24 February, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: The UK government has announced that the sanctions will also apply to individuals with access to the highest levels of the Russian government, including some high-ranking politicians, government officials, and businessmen.

Advertisement:

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis explained that his message to Putin's friends in Moscow is simple: "You are not welcome in the UK".

Quote from Dan Jarvis: "The measures announced today slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling this illegal and unjustifiable war."

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the US this week. Before that, they exchanged views with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron and Starmer are expected to persuade Trump to provide US support for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that it would be unacceptable for Russia to see NATO troops deployed in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.

US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European armed forces to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!