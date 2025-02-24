Russia launches 185 attack drones against Ukraine on third anniversary of full-scale invasion

Air defence of Ukraine. Photo: Facebook of the Air Force of Ukraine

Russian military has attacked Ukraine with 185 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 23 February. A total of 184 drones failed to reach their targets.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 08:00, 113 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

A total of 71 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russian attack affected Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Cape Chauda, located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Why this is important: Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on the night of 24 February 2022. Russia has been trying to portray itself as the victim for all three years of its aggression and continues to repeat false claims about its supposed willingness to negotiate in order to end the war.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack Ukraine every day with drones and missiles, killing people daily, while simultaneously dictating its oppressive demands for talks, such as the occupation of the territories it has seized, disarmament and a non-aligned status for Ukraine, and so on.

