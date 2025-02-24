All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia launches 185 attack drones against Ukraine on third anniversary of full-scale invasion

Iryna BalachukMonday, 24 February 2025, 08:32
Russia launches 185 attack drones against Ukraine on third anniversary of full-scale invasion
Air defence of Ukraine. Photo: Facebook of the Air Force of Ukraine

Russian military has attacked Ukraine with 185 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 23 February. A total of 184 drones failed to reach their targets.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 08:00, 113 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

A total of 71 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russian attack affected Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Cape Chauda, located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack. 

Why this is important: Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on the night of 24 February 2022. Russia has been trying to portray itself as the victim for all three years of its aggression and continues to repeat false claims about its supposed willingness to negotiate in order to end the war.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack Ukraine every day with drones and missiles, killing people daily, while simultaneously dictating its oppressive demands for talks, such as the occupation of the territories it has seized, disarmament and a non-aligned status for Ukraine, and so on. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
Lithuanian president proposes to fix 1 January 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession to EU
EU adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia targeting shadow fleet, propaganda media outlets and banks
Leaders of Canada, Baltic states, Nordic countries and Spain arrive in Kyiv – photos
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Record drone attack: Ukrainian air defences destroy 138 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight, 119 go off radar
Russia launches 14 missiles and 161 drones overnight: air defence downs 80 UAVs
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
RECENT NEWS
14:29
EU military aid package to Ukraine may increase to €30bn, says Radio Liberty editor
14:19
As Trump is ready to abandon Ukraine, Europe must redefine global security architecture
14:07
US Secretary of Defense and US National Security Adviser avoid calling Russia aggressor in TV interview
13:57
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
13:50
210 civilians, including 11 children, killed in Kyiv over 3 years of war
13:34
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
13:24
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine
13:20
The Times: French president and UK PM urge Trump not to hold bilateral talks with Russia on Ukraine
12:57
The Guardian: EU spends more on oil and gas from Russia than on financial aid to Ukraine
12:45
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: