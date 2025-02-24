All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine to receive €3.5bn from EU in March, European Commission president says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukMonday, 24 February 2025, 10:26
Ukraine to receive €3.5bn from EU in March, European Commission president says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: from X(Twitter)

Ukraine will receive a new €3.5 billion disbursement from the EU in March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said as she arrived for the International Summit on the Support of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Ursula von der Leyen in a statement

Quote from von der Leyen: "I can announce that a new EUR 3.5 billion payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March."

Advertisement:

Details: She stressed that "Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment" and emphasised that the fate of both Ukraine and Europe is at stake, making Ukraine’s resilience a priority for Europeans.

"So far, our Union and Member States have supported Ukraine to the tune of EUR 134 billion. That is more than anybody else," von der Leyen stated.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the European Union would provide Ukraine with €35 billion in financial assistance in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility programme.
  • Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko previously stated that Ukraine expects to receive €12.5 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility in 2025.
  • The G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative is financed by revenues generated from frozen Russian assets.
  • The Ukrainian government anticipated that the EU's contribution to the G7 ERA would amount to €18.1 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
UK hits Russia with its largest sanctions package since 2022
FT: Zelenskyy yelled at Trump envoy during dispute over mineral deal
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
All News
EU
European Commission president and European Council president arrive in Kyiv – photo, video
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets
RECENT NEWS
18:57
Russian forces attack car in Sumy with drone, killing driver
18:53
London takes a stand against Putin's allies: British minister on new sanctions regime
18:51
Ukraine to receive short-range air defence systems from Lithuania – photo
18:40
US opposes Ukrainian UN resolution condemning Russian aggression
18:33
Norway to buy over US$300 million worth of Ukrainian-made equipment for Kyiv
18:19
Boris Johnson believes that "minerals deal" will be beneficial for Ukraine
17:53
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
17:52
Ireland plans to provide Ukraine with air defence radar systems
17:34
Some bodies were so mutilated that sex could not be determined, Ukrainian police recall de-occupation
17:27
One person killed in Russian attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: