Ukraine to receive €3.5bn from EU in March, European Commission president says

Ukraine will receive a new €3.5 billion disbursement from the EU in March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said as she arrived for the International Summit on the Support of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Ursula von der Leyen in a statement

Quote from von der Leyen: "I can announce that a new EUR 3.5 billion payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March."

Advertisement:

Details: She stressed that "Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment" and emphasised that the fate of both Ukraine and Europe is at stake, making Ukraine’s resilience a priority for Europeans.

"So far, our Union and Member States have supported Ukraine to the tune of EUR 134 billion. That is more than anybody else," von der Leyen stated.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union would provide Ukraine with €35 billion in financial assistance in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility programme.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko previously stated that Ukraine expects to receive €12.5 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility in 2025.

The G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative is financed by revenues generated from frozen Russian assets.

The Ukrainian government anticipated that the EU's contribution to the G7 ERA would amount to €18.1 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!