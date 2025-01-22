All Sections
Tetyana Vysotska, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 January 2025, 21:08
European Commission promises €35 billion to Ukraine in 2025 – photo
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union will provide Ukraine with €35 billion in financial assistance through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility in 2025.

Source: Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Trade, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dombrovskis emphasised that Ukraine will receive €35 billion in financial aid from the EU in 2025.

"The EU is delivering financial support through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility, with €35bn for 2025," Dombrovskis stated following a meeting with Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in Davos.

Dombrovskis also noted that he and Svyrydenko "discussed enlargement and steps to bring Ukraine closer to the EU’s Single Market".

Background: 

  • Svyrydenko mentioned that Ukraine is set to receive €12.5 billion from the EU in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility programme.
  • The G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative is funded through frozen Russian assets.
  • Ukraine has received the first tranche of €3 billion from the amount allocated by the European Union for a joint loan from the G7 to Ukraine. The total amount to be provided by the EU under the G7 loan is about €18 billion.

