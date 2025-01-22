European Commission promises €35 billion to Ukraine in 2025 – photo
The European Union will provide Ukraine with €35 billion in financial assistance through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility in 2025.
Source: Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Trade, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Dombrovskis emphasised that Ukraine will receive €35 billion in financial aid from the EU in 2025.
"The EU is delivering financial support through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility, with €35bn for 2025," Dombrovskis stated following a meeting with Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in Davos.
Great to meet with @Svyrydenko_Y, Ukraine’s First Deputy PM, at #Davos2025. We discussed enlargement and steps to bring 🇺🇦 closer to the 🇪🇺EU’s Single Market. The EU is delivering financial support through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility, with €35bn for 2025. pic.twitter.com/iHQpg6kl1I— Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) January 22, 2025
Dombrovskis also noted that he and Svyrydenko "discussed enlargement and steps to bring Ukraine closer to the EU’s Single Market".
Background:
- Svyrydenko mentioned that Ukraine is set to receive €12.5 billion from the EU in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility programme.
- The G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative is funded through frozen Russian assets.
- Ukraine has received the first tranche of €3 billion from the amount allocated by the European Union for a joint loan from the G7 to Ukraine. The total amount to be provided by the EU under the G7 loan is about €18 billion.
Support UP or become our patron!