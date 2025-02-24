All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff confirms attack by intelligence drones on oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 February 2025, 10:34
Ukraine's General Staff confirms attack by intelligence drones on oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan
Fire at an oil refinery in Ryazan. Photo: Telegram of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia on the night of 23-24 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and DIU in cooperation with other components of the defence forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery in the Ryazan Oblast on the night of 23-24 February 2025, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army."

Details: According to the General Staff, five explosions were recorded in the area of the Ryazan refinery. A fire broke out within the ELOU AT-6 primary oil refining unit. The aftermath is being confirmed.

In addition, General Staff reported that units of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces attacked an oil depot on 23 January, causing a fire in the area of the 8 March plant in Tula Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Background: 

