Russian Telegram channels have reported that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan on the night of 23-24 February.

Source: Mash and Baza Telegram channels; SHOT, a Russian Telegram-based news outlet

Quote from Mash: "Ukrainian drones attacked the oil refinery in Ryazan. Early reports indicate that a fire broke out at the facility."

Advertisement:

Details: Posts on the Telegram channels said that local residents reported hearing several explosions near the refinery, and then saw a fire break out.

Background: This was not the first time drones have attacked the Ryazan oil refinery.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!