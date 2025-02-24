Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan – video
Monday, 24 February 2025, 03:08
Russian Telegram channels have reported that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan on the night of 23-24 February.
Source: Mash and Baza Telegram channels; SHOT, a Russian Telegram-based news outlet
Quote from Mash: "Ukrainian drones attacked the oil refinery in Ryazan. Early reports indicate that a fire broke out at the facility."
Advertisement:
Details: Posts on the Telegram channels said that local residents reported hearing several explosions near the refinery, and then saw a fire break out.
Background: This was not the first time drones have attacked the Ryazan oil refinery.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!