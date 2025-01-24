All Sections
Oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan burns after drone attack – videos

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 02:14
Fire at the Ryazan Oil Refinery on 24 January. Screenshot

Videos of a fire at the Ryazan Oil Refining Company following a drone attack have been posted on social media.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: The footage shows a fire breaking out in Ryazan, reportedly at the local Ryazan Oil Refining Company.

In addition, the Novo-Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, located nearby, was also attacked. The videos show two fires close to each other.

Quote from Astra: "At the beginning of January, a Moscow court ordered Yandex to hide maps and photos of this facility due to the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks. The Ryazan Oil Refining Company is part of Rosneft."

Details: Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed the aerial attack on the city but did not specify whether the refinery was the target or provide updates on the current situation there.

Telegram channels also reported alleged attempts by Ukrainian drones to attack the Kremny plant in Bryansk and the oil refinery in Engels, Saratov Oblast.

According to Mash, debris from a downed drone fell near the plant in Bryansk. Locals reportedly heard at least seven explosions in the sky in Engels.

Background: Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Support UP or become our patron!

fireRussiadrones
