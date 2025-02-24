All Sections
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO

Tetyana Vysotska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 February 2025, 16:11
Stock photo: Getty Images

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas believes that Ukraine’s path to NATO is irreversible and that sooner or later the country will become a member of the Alliance.

Source: Kallas at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on 24 February, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: The EU’s top diplomat stated that Ukraine’s NATO membership is inevitable and that joining the Alliance is the best security guarantee for the country.

Quote: "The strongest security guarantee – and, actually, also the cheapest one – is NATO membership… We have agreed that Ukraine’s path to NATO is… irreversible. We agreed on this. So, in the end, Ukraine must also be part of NATO. 

If it [NATO membership – ed.] is not in the first stage, then all the countries who have provided security guarantees have to answer questions about troops on the ground, about ammunition supplies to actually guarantee the security.

I had a discussion with one American representative in Munich, and he said, ‘You know, we need a strong NATO.’ I said: ‘If you want a strong NATO, then take Ukraine in, because the strongest army that there is in Europe is the Ukrainian army’." 

Background: 

  • On 24 February, EU foreign ministers discussed an additional military aid package for Ukraine. Further details will be discussed at an extraordinary EU summit on 6 March.
  • Media reports indicate that the EU's military aid package for Ukraine could increase to €30 billion.
  • Sources said the assistance is likely to be provided through combined contributions from individual member states rather than as an official EU package in view of opposition from some countries, particularly Hungary.

