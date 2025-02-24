Norway to buy over US$300 million worth of Ukrainian-made equipment for Kyiv

The Norwegian government plans to allocate NOK 3.5 billion (about US$314 million) to purchase military equipment from the Ukrainian defence industry for Kyiv.

Source: the Norwegian government in a statement on its website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian government plans to allocate approximately US$314 million to purchase military equipment from Ukraine's defence industry for Ukraine. Oslo is also earmarking NOK 600 million (around US$53.9 million) for acquiring various types of drones and developing unmanned technologies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The country recently allocated NOK 700 million (approximately US$62.9 million) for a multinational drone procurement initiative for Ukraine, meaning this additional allocation of around US$53.9 million is on top of that.

"In order to maintain Ukrainian resilience, it is critical that Norway and other countries continue and increase their support to Ukraine," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

He stressed that the scale of military and civilian needs in Ukraine is enormous.

"Norway will contribute to the effort to strengthen the Ukrainian defence industry. By purchasing military equipment directly from Ukraine, we are helping to increase the country’s production capacity, which is a crucial component of our military support," he said.

The Norwegian prime minister stated that Oslo would collaborate with Norwegian companies to establish a Norwegian-Ukrainian partnership aimed at sharing technology and expertise.

He noted that the Norwegian government has allocated NOK 500 million (approximately US$44.9 million) to support Danish-Ukrainian cooperation in procuring military equipment for Kyiv from Ukraine's defence industry. Additionally, the Norwegian government has established a special scheme in the 2025 national budget to reduce risks for Norwegian companies looking to invest in or export to Ukraine.

Background:

On 24 February, Støre announced that his country would allocate €1 billion in humanitarian and civilian aid to Ukraine in 2025.

It was also reported that the Swedish government plans to donate air defence systems worth SEK 1.2 billion (about US$113 million) to Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new aid package, which consists of more than 20 armoured vehicles and several F-16 fighter jet trainers.

