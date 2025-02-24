All Sections
Trump: We are helping Ukraine like nobody has ever helped Ukraine before

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 February 2025, 20:48
Trump: We are helping Ukraine like nobody has ever helped Ukraine before
Macron and Trump during a meeting at the White House, 24 February 2025. Photo: Getty Images

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, US President Donald Trump stated that his administration is helping Ukraine "like nobody’s ever helped Ukraine before".

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: When asked to comment on claims that the US is abandoning its support for Ukraine, Trump said, "We are helping Ukraine like nobody’s ever helped Ukraine before".

Quote from Trump: "If I didn’t become president, Ukraine would right now still be at a level where there would be no even thinking about peace. And it’s a sad thing that this has happened. This would’ve never happened, this war, If I were president – zero chance."

Details: The US president added that his goal is to "get you out of the war, get them out of the war, let them live".

Quote from Trump: "It [war in Ukraine – ed.] could lead to World War III if it’s not solved. There will be a point at which it’s not going to stop at those two countries. Already there is such involvement from other countries, and it could really lead to a very big war, World War III, and we are not going to let that happen either." 

Background:

  • Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator and said that Ukraine should not have gone "into a War that couldn't be won".
  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, stated that messages coming from the United States adhere to Russian narratives.

