Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, five injured

Russian troops attacked the settlements of Fedorivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 24 February. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and five others were injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "On the afternoon of 24 February 2025, on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the enemy struck the village of Fedorivka in the Volnovakha district. A 76-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds at his place of residence."

Details: Russian forces also attacked the city of Sloviansk. A 36-year-old woman was killed when the Russians hit a commercial facility, while another woman sustained a mine-blast injury.

Russian troops struck the city of Kramatorsk at 16:20. Two men, aged 33 and 45, suffered contusions and mine-blast injuries in their homes. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians used D-30SN universal gliding inter-service munitions.

Twenty-five minutes later, the Russians dropped a FAB-250 bomb equipped with a UMPK unified gliding and correction module on the town of Kostiantynivka. A residential area was struck and an 81-year-old woman was injured with glass shrapnel.

