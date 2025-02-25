All Sections
Russians attack Sumy with Shahed UAVs: multi-storey building damaged, one person injured

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 February 2025, 09:04
The explosion. Stock photo: social media

The sounds of explosions were heard in Sumy after 04:00 on 25 February, followed by reports of a Shahed drone attack, damage and a casualty.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy

Details: At 04:08, local media and Suspilne reported an explosion in Sumy.

A few minutes later, there were reports of another explosion heard in the city.

Updated: Kobzar reported that a Shahed UAV strike near Lake Chekha in Sumy.

Quote from Kobzar: "A lot of windows in a multi-storey building were smashed. The State Emergency Service is working at the scene, as well as the police."

Details: The mayor said there is one casualty, who is being treated by medics.

Kobzar added that an emergency response headquarters would be deployed in the city.

