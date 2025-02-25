All Sections
Poland scrambles aircraft in response to Russian attack on Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 25 February 2025, 07:53
Photo: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Poland has scrambled its military aircraft due to the activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation, which is targeting, in particular, sites in western Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Attention: a military aviation operation has begun in Polish airspace due to the activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation, which is targeting sites located, in particular, in western Ukraine...

In accordance with procedure, the Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command has activated all the forces and means at its disposal, and put ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance assets on alert."

Details: The communiqué emphasises that the measures aimed to ensure security in the areas bordering the threatened areas.

"The Operational Command is monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate forces and means are in full readiness for immediate response," the statement said.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 25 February, an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine due to a missile threat.
  • In April 2023, missile wreckage was accidentally found near Bydgoszcz, a city in northern Poland far from the eastern border. It is likely that a Kh-55 missile flew into the country during one of Russia's air attacks on Ukrainian cities in December 2022.
  • After Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August 2024, Poland reported a violation of its airspace by an "aerial object", probably a UAV, but did not shoot it down. The wreckage of this object was not found. The speaker of the Polish Sejm (the lower chamber of the Polish parliament) suggested that the radar showed a "weather anomaly".  

