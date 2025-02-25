All Sections
Russians attack Zhytomyr Oblast: three injured, one house destroyed – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 February 2025, 10:58
Russians attack Zhytomyr Oblast: three injured, one house destroyed – photos
Destroyed house on fire in Zhytomyr Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Zhytomyr Oblast

Three people, including two children, have been injured and a residential building and an outbuilding have been destroyed as a result of a Russian attack in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "During a large-scale air attack, debris damaged an outbuilding and a residential building in the Zhytomyr district. Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent its spread."

Firefighters extinguishing the fire in the aftermath of the attack on Zhytomyr Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Zhytomyr Oblast

Details: A woman and her two children, aged 4 and 7, suffered from an acute stress reaction as a result of the Russian attack.

 
Firefighters working on the site of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Zhytomyr Oblast

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "They have been hospitalised and are being provided with the necessary assistance."

 
Fire appliance in the surroundings of the destroyed house
Photo: State Emergency Service of Zhytomyr Oblast

Background:

  • On the morning of 25 February, the Air Force reported that four Russian Tu-95 MS bombers had launched cruise missiles from the area of Engels in Russiaʼs Saratov Oblast. It was reported that the missiles were flying towards Zhytomyr. 

