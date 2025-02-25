Russians attack Zhytomyr Oblast: three injured, one house destroyed – photos
Three people, including two children, have been injured and a residential building and an outbuilding have been destroyed as a result of a Russian attack in Zhytomyr Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "During a large-scale air attack, debris damaged an outbuilding and a residential building in the Zhytomyr district. Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent its spread."
Details: A woman and her two children, aged 4 and 7, suffered from an acute stress reaction as a result of the Russian attack.
Quote from the State Emergency Service: "They have been hospitalised and are being provided with the necessary assistance."
Background:
- On the morning of 25 February, the Air Force reported that four Russian Tu-95 MS bombers had launched cruise missiles from the area of Engels in Russiaʼs Saratov Oblast. It was reported that the missiles were flying towards Zhytomyr.
