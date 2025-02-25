Ukraine must be included in peace negotiations, Turkish president says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that Ukraine must "definitely" take part in any negotiations to end the war.

Source: European Pravda with reference to French news agency AFP

Quote from Erdoğan: "If results are to be obtained from the new process, Ukraine must definitely be included in the process and this war must be ended through mutual negotiations."

Details: The AFP recalls that Erdoğan, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on 24 February in Ankara.

The Turkish president also said he supported US President Donald Trump's initiative to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Quote from Erdoğan: "In principle, we welcome Mr Trump’s desire to end the war through negotiations. But the important thing here should not be neglected. The path to a just and lasting peace can only be opened with an equation in which all the relevant parties are represented."

Background:

Last week, Erdoğan said that Ankara continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid talk of potential peace talks.

Erdoğan also believes that Türkiye is the best place for peace talks in Ukraine.

