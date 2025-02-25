All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Poland prepares 46th package of military aid to Ukraine worth €200 million

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 25 February 2025, 16:00
Poland prepares 46th package of military aid to Ukraine worth €200 million

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that Poland is preparing the 46th package of military assistance to Ukraine for €200 million.

Source: Kosiniak-Kamysz on Tuesday, 25 February, at the opening of a conference in the Senate on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as reported by Interia TV channel

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the country's aid to Ukraine "is sometimes more than some European countries have donated during the entire war".

Advertisement:

"This is the 46th contribution, and we will continue to help, I would like to say that. We will train the Ukrainian military, and we have fulfilled this mission. Out of 80-90,000 soldiers trained by the EU countries, Poland has trained about a third – 28,000 soldiers. We are ready to continue training on our territory. We are a leader in this area," he stressed.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that Poland "is a leader of assistance" when it comes to military support for Kyiv. 

"I remember those meetings of the National Security Council, I was in the opposition at the time, but there was a commonality of action between the opposition and the government. And no one had any doubts that the equipment should be given. When some people took their time and were thinking about what to give and looked at their warehouses, tanks, heavy equipment and ammunition were already coming from Poland. We gave everything we could," he said.

Background:

  • In July 2024, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland might consider giving Ukraine additional Soviet-model fighter jets if it could find a replacement for them together with its allies.
  • Kosiniak-Kamysz later rejected Zelenskyy's calls to speed up the delivery of MiG-29s to Ukraine, citing the same argument.
  • Polish Chargé d'Affaires to Ukraine Piotr Łukasiewicz said that MiGs could be transferred to Ukraine if Poland "filled the gaps" created by the supply of these aircraft to Kyiv.
  • In the autumn, the Ukrainian side repeatedly called on Poland to give it Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters, but Warsaw explained that it could not do so in order not to weaken its own defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Polandarmy
Advertisement:
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
Poland
Poland on opening Cluster 6 in negotiations with Ukraine: it will be tough discussion
Survey shows almost 60% of Poles believe Ukraine needs quick peace with Russia
Poland scrambles aircraft in response to Russian attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
19:25
International Olympic Committee pressures skiing and biathlon federations to allow Russian athletes to compete
19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
18:51
Ukraine to establish AI-assisted demining test site
18:45
Slovak National Party demands apology from Fico for supporting Ukraine at UN
18:36
Albania joins Ukrainian military training programme in UK
18:19
Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast
18:18
EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: