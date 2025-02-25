Poland prepares 46th package of military aid to Ukraine worth €200 million

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that Poland is preparing the 46th package of military assistance to Ukraine for €200 million.

Source: Kosiniak-Kamysz on Tuesday, 25 February, at the opening of a conference in the Senate on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as reported by Interia TV channel

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the country's aid to Ukraine "is sometimes more than some European countries have donated during the entire war".

"This is the 46th contribution, and we will continue to help, I would like to say that. We will train the Ukrainian military, and we have fulfilled this mission. Out of 80-90,000 soldiers trained by the EU countries, Poland has trained about a third – 28,000 soldiers. We are ready to continue training on our territory. We are a leader in this area," he stressed.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that Poland "is a leader of assistance" when it comes to military support for Kyiv.

"I remember those meetings of the National Security Council, I was in the opposition at the time, but there was a commonality of action between the opposition and the government. And no one had any doubts that the equipment should be given. When some people took their time and were thinking about what to give and looked at their warehouses, tanks, heavy equipment and ammunition were already coming from Poland. We gave everything we could," he said.

Background:

In July 2024, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland might consider giving Ukraine additional Soviet-model fighter jets if it could find a replacement for them together with its allies.

Kosiniak-Kamysz later rejected Zelenskyy's calls to speed up the delivery of MiG-29s to Ukraine, citing the same argument.

Polish Chargé d'Affaires to Ukraine Piotr Łukasiewicz said that MiGs could be transferred to Ukraine if Poland "filled the gaps" created by the supply of these aircraft to Kyiv.

In the autumn, the Ukrainian side repeatedly called on Poland to give it Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters, but Warsaw explained that it could not do so in order not to weaken its own defence.

