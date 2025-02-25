All Sections
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:26
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after returning from Washington.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that after returning from the US, where he held talks with Donald Trump, he first spoke with Keir Starmer and then with Zelenskyy.

"We are determined to work for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine," the French president said.

Starmer and Zelenskyy have not yet commented on the conversation or its details.

Background: 

  • After his meeting with Trump, Macron revealed that he had raised the issue of a potential deployment of allied troops in Ukraine.
  • On 26 February, EU leaders will hold a video conference to hear Macron’s report on his talks with Trump.
  • This week, Keir Starmer is also set to travel to Washington. On 25 February, he announced that the UK would increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.
  • A meeting of European leaders is scheduled for 2 March in the UK to discuss joint defence and security plans.

