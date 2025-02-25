All Sections
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 25 February 2025, 22:32
Ukraine may approve a mineral resources agreement with the US at the government level this week and expects to sign it soon.

Source: Bloomberg and AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg says Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers is set to recommend signing the agreement on Wednesday, 26 February.

Meanwhile, an AFP source claims that the agreement could be signed by the end of the week.

"Government officials are currently working on the details. We are considering a visit to Washington on Friday (28 February) for the signing," the source said.

Background:

  • Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Ukraine and the US had finalised the terms of the mineral resources agreement. The Ukrainian side claims that the most unfavourable provisions have been removed.
  • On Monday, 24 February, US President Donald Trump stated that he could meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming weeks to sign the agreement.

