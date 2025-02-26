All Sections
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging house – photos

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 00:03
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

As a result of a Russian attack in the Bucha district, Kyiv Oblast, a 19-year-old woman sustained a head wound and was hospitalised. In addition, a house caught fire as a result of the attack.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A 19-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack in Bucha district. She was diagnosed with a head wound and taken to a local hospital.

Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Moreover, a two-storey residential house caught fire due to the Russian attack. "All operational services are already working at the scene to deal with the consequences," added Kalashnyk.

Background:  On the evening of 25 February, an air-raid warning was issued in a number of oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian attack drones: air defence systems were reportedly operating in the capital of Ukraine.

