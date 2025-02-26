All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian troops intensify activity near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 03:43
Russian troops intensify activity near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian troops have intensified their offensive in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. Over the past week, they have made daily advances to the north and continue to press towards Skudne and Burlatske.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Over the past week, the Russians have been advancing north of Velyka Novosilka every day. After the capture of the village, Russian troops began to accumulate their resources, regroup and have now resumed their activity."

Advertisement:

Details: Analysts report that the Russian forces are exerting the greatest pressure in the direction of Skudne and Burlatske. During this time, the Russians had completely occupied the village of Novyi Komar and occupied a significant part of Novoocheruvate. Russian units have approached Burlatske almost to the edge of the town, using forested areas to advance, and continue to attack.

DeepState calls Komar the main target of the Russians in this area, as it is the strategic road to Bahatyr, which provides logistics for the Ukrainian defence forces in the vicinity of Andriivka. Russian troops are trying to break through to this area through Rozdolne, but so far without success.

Background: In their report on 26 January, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out that the Russian Ministry of Defence is paying abnormally much attention to the capture of Velyka Novosilka, which may indicate that Russia wants to shape the West's perception of the situation on the battlefield and weaken international support for Ukraine. In addition, the capture of the settlement and the redeployment of Russian units will indicate the direction of the Russian offensive in the spring and summer.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warwaroccupation
Advertisement:
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 1 person and injures 2 – photos
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is two times lower than official estimates, study finds
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russia occupies Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 16 injured – photos
Russians occupy village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainians push them back from Uspenivka
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister
09:36
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
09:16
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
09:15
Russia attacks Ukraine with 177 drones: 110 of them destroyed, 66 disappear from radar
09:09
Apple restricts access to corporate developer platform in Russia
08:28
Russians drop 128 guided aerial bombs in one day at front, 98 combat clashes in total – General Staff
08:14
Russia reports alleged large-scale drone attack: explosions heard in port area
07:18
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 1 person and injures 2 – photos
07:10
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
07:07
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and 19 tanks over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: