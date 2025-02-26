Russian troops intensify activity near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Russian troops have intensified their offensive in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. Over the past week, they have made daily advances to the north and continue to press towards Skudne and Burlatske.

Quote: "Over the past week, the Russians have been advancing north of Velyka Novosilka every day. After the capture of the village, Russian troops began to accumulate their resources, regroup and have now resumed their activity."

Details: Analysts report that the Russian forces are exerting the greatest pressure in the direction of Skudne and Burlatske. During this time, the Russians had completely occupied the village of Novyi Komar and occupied a significant part of Novoocheruvate. Russian units have approached Burlatske almost to the edge of the town, using forested areas to advance, and continue to attack.

DeepState calls Komar the main target of the Russians in this area, as it is the strategic road to Bahatyr, which provides logistics for the Ukrainian defence forces in the vicinity of Andriivka. Russian troops are trying to break through to this area through Rozdolne, but so far without success.

Background: In their report on 26 January, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out that the Russian Ministry of Defence is paying abnormally much attention to the capture of Velyka Novosilka, which may indicate that Russia wants to shape the West's perception of the situation on the battlefield and weaken international support for Ukraine. In addition, the capture of the settlement and the redeployment of Russian units will indicate the direction of the Russian offensive in the spring and summer.

