Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 07:10
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will introduce a "gold card" programme, which is a special permit for residence and work, with an additional pathway to citizenship for US$5 million.

Source: CNN with reference to Trump during a conversation with journalists

Details: Trump said the "gold card" will be a premium equivalent of the traditional green card. Its cost will be US$5 million and applicants will be required to undergo vetting.

Quote from Trump: "We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about US$5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card."

Details: US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick clarified that the new programme will replace the existing government initiative EB-5, which granted visas to investors.

"They'll have to go through vetting, of course, to make sure they’re wonderful world-class global citizens," Lutnick emphasised.

Trump stated that the sale of "gold cards" will begin in two weeks and suggested that millions of people might purchase them.

When asked by a journalist about the possibility of Russian oligarchs buying such cards, Trump responded "yeah, possibly".

"I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people," Trump said.

