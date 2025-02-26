Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 1 person and injures 2 – photos
One person has been killed and two others have been injured in a Russian drone attack in the Bucha district, Kyiv Oblast.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kalashnyk: "One person was killed and two were injured as a result of a nighttime enemy UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast. The body of the deceased was found during a firefighting operation in a two-storey house in the Bucha district."
Details: Kalashnyk added that the fire covering an area of 200 square metres has been extinguished.
In another village in the Bucha district, a 10-year-old girl was injured and hospitalised with a wound to the back of her head. A 44-year-old man sustained an injury to his right wrist.
Early reports indicate that as a result of the Russian attack in the Bucha district, five houses, two garages and eight cars were damaged, the windows of apartments in four high-rise residential buildings were shattered, and three cars were totally destroyed.
Background: Earlier, it was reported that a 19-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack in the Bucha district, Kyiv Oblast, and a house caught fire.
