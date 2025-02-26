All Sections
Russia reports alleged large-scale drone attack: explosions heard in port area

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 08:14
Explosions in the sea port area in Russia's Tuapse. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that it destroyed 128 drones over Russian regions and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 25-26 February. Russian Telegram channels have reported that explosions were heard near the port area in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Astra Telegram channel

Details: Astra wrote at night that explosions had been heard in the cities of Tuapse and Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. The airport in Sochi was closed due to a drone attack.

Local residents reported that drones had attacked the Tuapse Commercial Sea Port.

Telegram channels reported that more than 40 explosions had been heard in Tuapse in total.

 
Explosions were heard in the cities of Tuapse and Anapa. The airport in Sochi was closed.
Screenshot: Google maps

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev claimed that there were no casualties in the region and that only some houses had been damaged.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated in the morning that 83 drones had allegedly been downed over Krasnodar Krai.

Another 30 UAVs were reportedly destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea, eight over the waters of the Sea of Azov, five over the waters of the Black Sea as well as one over Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and one over Kursk Oblast.

Russia
