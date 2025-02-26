US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico

Politico, citing sources and a relevant document, has reported that senior officials at the US Department of State are compiling a list of additional exceptions for Ukraine from the freezing of foreign aid, which could provide the country with access to certain economic and security assistance that is currently suspended.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: Politico, using information from a State Department official, two other individuals familiar with the plans and the relevant document, learned that these exceptions go beyond those allowed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio worldwide for "life-saving" aid to fund programmes such as demining and drug control, if they are approved.

In practical terms, there is no certainty that the additional assistance will reach Kyiv, even with the new exceptions in place.

However, politically, the efforts to expand exceptions for Ukraine hint at divisions within the Trump administration on how to deal with Kyiv.

In response to Politico's inquiry, the Department of State sidestepped the question of whether new exceptions for Ukraine had been granted, stating in its statement that "programmes that serve our nation’s interests will continue. However, programmes that aren’t aligned with our national interest will not".

Plans for exceptions date back to at least the end of January, just days after the Trump administration imposed a broad suspension of foreign aid. The proposed exceptions related to programmes ranging from general economic support to landmine clearance, drug control and health sector programmes.

These internal discussions took place as recently as last week, as stated by a State Department representative and internal communications between bureau staff.

The proposed exceptions also involve accounts that control funding for support of democratic institutions and civil society in Ukraine, referred to as transitional period internal initiatives and so-called assistance to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia or AEECA funds.

The document says exceptions will not be allowed for programmes that promote diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI.

Yuri Kim, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, has been tasked with compiling a list of department bureau and office programmes related to Ukraine as part of the effort to expand exceptions, the State Department representative reported.

