All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 February 2025, 09:16
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
Ukrainian and US flags. Photo: Getty Images

Politico, citing sources and a relevant document, has reported that senior officials at the US Department of State are compiling a list of additional exceptions for Ukraine from the freezing of foreign aid, which could provide the country with access to certain economic and security assistance that is currently suspended.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: Politico, using information from a State Department official, two other individuals familiar with the plans and the relevant document, learned that these exceptions go beyond those allowed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio worldwide for "life-saving" aid to fund programmes such as demining and drug control, if they are approved.

Advertisement:

In practical terms, there is no certainty that the additional assistance will reach Kyiv, even with the new exceptions in place.

However, politically, the efforts to expand exceptions for Ukraine hint at divisions within the Trump administration on how to deal with Kyiv.

In response to Politico's inquiry, the Department of State sidestepped the question of whether new exceptions for Ukraine had been granted, stating in its statement that "programmes that serve our nation’s interests will continue. However, programmes that aren’t aligned with our national interest will not".

Plans for exceptions date back to at least the end of January, just days after the Trump administration imposed a broad suspension of foreign aid. The proposed exceptions related to programmes ranging from general economic support to landmine clearance, drug control and health sector programmes.

These internal discussions took place as recently as last week, as stated by a State Department representative and internal communications between bureau staff.

The proposed exceptions also involve accounts that control funding for support of democratic institutions and civil society in Ukraine, referred to as transitional period internal initiatives and so-called assistance to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia or AEECA funds.

The document says exceptions will not be allowed for programmes that promote diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI.

Yuri Kim, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, has been tasked with compiling a list of department bureau and office programmes related to Ukraine as part of the effort to expand exceptions, the State Department representative reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
Power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos
All News
USA
Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister
Apple restricts access to corporate developer platform in Russia
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
RECENT NEWS
11:35
Power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
11:30
Trump releases AI-generated video on "Gaza's future" featuring himself and Netanyahu in trunks
11:13
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2
10:48
Lifting sanctions against Russia is off the table for now – Trump
10:34
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:23
Trump says Ukraine needs to agree on peacekeeping format "acceptable to everybody"
10:16
Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister
09:36
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
09:16
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
09:15
Russia attacks Ukraine with 177 drones: 110 of them destroyed, 66 disappear from radar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: