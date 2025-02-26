All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump says Ukraine needs to agree on peacekeeping format "acceptable to everybody"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 February 2025, 10:23
Trump says Ukraine needs to agree on peacekeeping format acceptable to everybody
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump, speaking to the press at the White House on Tuesday, 25 February, has said that the countries need to find a format of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine that would be acceptable for each side.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the broadcast

Details: Trump had previously stated that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would not oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire.

Advertisement:

The journalist pointed out to the US president that the Kremlin had stated that any format of the mission that involves the military of European countries was unacceptable to it.

"That's not what I was told," the US president replied.

He noted that "some form" of peacekeeping would be needed in Ukraine.

Quote from Trump: "Something will be done that’s going to be satisfactory to everybody… It’s actually something I did discuss. A form of peacekeeping that’s acceptable to everybody. Ultimately, we’ll be able to agree on something, I’m sure."

Background:

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable for Russia to have troops from NATO member states in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.
  • Trump has previously supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine and has suggested that the US could provide some support.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's PM says agreement with US on minerals to be linked to security guarantees
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast
Power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2 – photos
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Trump
Lifting sanctions against Russia is off the table for now – Trump
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
Trump likely to meet with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign mineral agreement
RECENT NEWS
13:52
Ukraine's PM says agreement with US on minerals to be linked to security guarantees
13:28
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people
13:28
EXPLAINERWhat is the Trump Doctrine and how can Ukraine protect its interests within it?
13:14
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast
12:40
Ukraine increases grain exports by 13.5%
12:13
Romanian PM opposes sending Romanian troops to Ukraine
12:05
Armament Manufacturers Council launched in Ukraine
11:35
Power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
11:30
Trump releases AI-generated video on "Gaza's future" featuring himself and Netanyahu in trunks
11:28
Türkiye ready to help Ukraine in restoring infrastructure, condition named
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: