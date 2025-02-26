Trump says Ukraine needs to agree on peacekeeping format "acceptable to everybody"

US President Donald Trump, speaking to the press at the White House on Tuesday, 25 February, has said that the countries need to find a format of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine that would be acceptable for each side.

Details: Trump had previously stated that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would not oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire.

The journalist pointed out to the US president that the Kremlin had stated that any format of the mission that involves the military of European countries was unacceptable to it.

"That's not what I was told," the US president replied.

He noted that "some form" of peacekeeping would be needed in Ukraine.

Quote from Trump: "Something will be done that’s going to be satisfactory to everybody… It’s actually something I did discuss. A form of peacekeeping that’s acceptable to everybody. Ultimately, we’ll be able to agree on something, I’m sure."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable for Russia to have troops from NATO member states in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.

Trump has previously supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine and has suggested that the US could provide some support.

