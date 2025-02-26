Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast

A Russian drone hit the house of surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov and journalist Tetiana Kulyk in Kriukivshchyna, Kyiv Oblast, on the night of 25-26 February.

Source: Ukrinform; Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: Pavlo Ivanchov, 52, was the head of the Department of Surgery No. 3 at the Bohomolets National Medical University, and Tetiana Kulyk worked as a journalist for Ukrinform and led the Nation of the Invincibles project.

Advertisement:

Ukrinform reported on Tetiana's death, and the Bohomolets National Medical University is awaiting official confirmation of Pavlo's death from the police.

Neighbours said Pavlo and Tetiana were at home at the time of the attack, as stated on the university's website.

On the morning of 26 February, firefighters contained the fire and found two bodies.

His friend and colleague Andrii Khokhlov also announced the death of Pavlo Ivanchov.

Quote from Andrii Khokhlov: "Last night, as a result of Russian aggression, my friend, companion, mentor, head of the Department of Surgery, Pavlo Ivanchov, tragically died. Rest in peace, my friend, I am sorry, you will be missed."

Details: However, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, the press service of the Bohomolets National Medical University, explained that it had not yet received official confirmation of Pavlo Ivanchov's death from the police.

Investigative actions are currently underway at the scene of the tragedy. The bodies of the victims were sent for forensic examination.

Surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov

For reference: Pavlo Ivanchov is a Ukrainian scientist in tumour surgery, Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Economics, and Professor. He has performed more than 15,000 operations.

Tetiana Kulyk is a journalist at Ukrinform who also headed the Main Multimedia Editorial Office and was a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Institute of Mass Information reported that Tetiana Kulyk became the 98th on the list of media workers killed by Russia since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: Russia attacked Kyiv Oblast with Shahed drones on the night of 25-26 February. As a result of this attack, two people were injured in the Bucha district, including a 19-year-old girl; a residential house caught fire. In the morning, the State Emergency Service reported that the bodies of two people had been recovered from the rubble of the house.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!