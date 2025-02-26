Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2 – photos
Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 11:13
The body of another person killed in a Russian drone attack was found under the rubble of a destroyed house in Kyiv Oblast, bringing the number of victims to two.
Source: Viktoriia Ruban, spokesperson for the Kyiv Oblast State Emergency Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: "The rubble has now been cleared. The body of the second person was found."
Details: Ruban was unable to provide information about the victims of the Russian attack, noting that the police were identifying the bodies.
A correspondent from Ukrainian news outlet TSN reported on the Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast that the house hit by a Shahed drone was home to "a famous surgeon and TV personality".
Background:
- Previously, it was reported that a 19-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack in Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, and a house caught fire.
- Later it became known that one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack.
