EU leaders hear Macron's report on meeting with Trump and discuss 6 March summit

The leaders of the 27 European Union states held a videoconference on 26 February to hear French President Emmanuel Macron report on his talks with US President Donald Trump and discuss preparations for an emergency summit of the European Council scheduled for 6 March.

Source: correspondent of the European Pravda from Brussels; President of the European Council, António Costa, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on X (Twitter)

Details: The leaders of the EU member states listened to Macron's account of his meeting with Trump in Washington and discussed arrangements for an emergency summit on 6 March.

One EU official reported that all 27 member states took part in the videoconference.

António Costa, President of the European Council, shared some meeting details on Twitter.

Quote: "Continuing to work on close European coordination, today President Emmanuel Macron debriefed EU leaders on his meeting with Donald Trump earlier this week in Washington.

Very useful to prepare our special European Council on 6 March, where we will take decisions on our support to Ukraine and strengthening European defence."

Quote from Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda: "To achieve peace through strength we must act together, I emphasized at the EU leaders' meeting today."

Background:

During the meeting with Macron on 24 February, Trump supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine and admitted that the United States could provide some support.

Media reports said that Trump did not give French President Macron any specific commitments to support the European contingent.

However, on 26 February, France said it had received Trump's agreement to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

