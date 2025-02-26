All Sections
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 February 2025, 15:27

The expected meeting between Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington was cancelled.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Euronews correspondent Jorge Liboreiro

Details: Kallas is already in the US capital. She will meet with representatives of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as speak at two different events.

The reasons for the cancellation of the meeting between Kallas and Rubio are not yet known.

Earlier it was reported that Kallas was planning to discuss the role of the EU and Ukraine in the upcoming peace talks with Rubio.

Background

  • Meanwhile, on Wednesday, EU leaders heard a report from French President Emmanuel Macron about his talks with US President Donald Trump.
  • During his meeting with Macron on 24 February, Trump supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine and admitted that the United States could provide them with some support. 

