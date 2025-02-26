Ukraine's General Staff reports on targets hit by Ukraine's defence forces in Russia and Crimea on 25 February

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms that units of Unmanned Systems Forces, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), in coordination with other units of the defence forces, struck several strategic targets of Russian troops in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 25-26 February.

Details: The attacks targeted, among others, the military airfields of Saky and Kacha, as well as the Tuapse oil refinery.

The Tuapse oil refinery processes oil at a declared capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. Over 90% of the produced petroleum products are exported. The facility also plays a key role in supplying the Russian army. At least 40 explosions were recorded in the vicinity of the refinery, with reports of damage to its infrastructure.

The results of the strikes are being clarified.

Quote: "Strikes on military and strategic facilities involved in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine will continue."

