All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's General Staff reports on targets hit by Ukraine's defence forces in Russia and Crimea on 25 February

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 February 2025, 16:26
Ukraine's General Staff reports on targets hit by Ukraine's defence forces in Russia and Crimea on 25 February
Photo: Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms that units of Unmanned Systems Forces, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), in coordination with other units of the defence forces, struck several strategic targets of Russian troops in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 25-26 February.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Details: The attacks targeted, among others, the military airfields of Saky and Kacha, as well as the Tuapse oil refinery.

Advertisement:

The Tuapse oil refinery processes oil at a declared capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. Over 90% of the produced petroleum products are exported. The facility also plays a key role in supplying the Russian army. At least 40 explosions were recorded in the vicinity of the refinery, with reports of damage to its infrastructure.

The results of the strikes are being clarified.

Quote: "Strikes on military and strategic facilities involved in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine will continue."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

droneswarGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
All News
drones
Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Tuapse – source
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2 – photos
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
RECENT NEWS
19:13
Italian PM pushes for NATO-context security guarantees to Ukraine
18:55
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
18:42
US abstains on WTO statement against Russia's aggression in Ukraine for first time, Reuters reports
18:20
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast: colleagues confirm married couple's death
18:15
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
18:05
EXPLAINERWhat fate awaits Russia's frozen assets and what scenario is the best for Ukraine?
17:50
Türkiye begins preparing specialists for Ukrainian Baykar facility
17:31
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
17:28
Sweden manufactures two large gas turbines for Ukraine
17:17
Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War shared how prisoner exchange lists are formed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: