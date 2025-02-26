The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops carried out airstrikes on the settlement of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 26 February. An elderly couple has experienced an acute stress reaction.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigators reported that at approximately 15:35 on 26 February, Russian armed forces launched another airstrike on the settlement of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. At least 35 residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles and power lines were damaged.

A 70-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife suffered an acute stress reaction."

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible measures to document the war crimes committed by Russian forces.

