Russian forces attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, casualties reported – photo
Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 19:21
Russian troops carried out airstrikes on the settlement of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 26 February. An elderly couple has experienced an acute stress reaction.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "The investigators reported that at approximately 15:35 on 26 February, Russian armed forces launched another airstrike on the settlement of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. At least 35 residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles and power lines were damaged.
A 70-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife suffered an acute stress reaction."
Details: Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible measures to document the war crimes committed by Russian forces.
