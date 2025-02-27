Italian PM calls Ukraine’s NATO accession best security guarantee

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated that Ukraine's most effective security guarantee is its membership in NATO.

Source: Meloni’s statement following her meeting with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Rome on 26 February, reports European Pravda

Details: Meloni stated that, among other things, she and Kristersson discussed efforts "to lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

"It is an objective that can be achieved only if Kyiv is provided with adequate security guarantees — to be sure that what we have seen in these three years does not happen again and to be sure that even the European nations that feel most threatened can instead feel safe," said Meloni.

She mentioned that such guarantees "must be achieved in the context of the Atlantic Alliance".

"Because I think that this is the best framework to guarantee a peace that is neither fragile nor temporary, and that, in fact, averts the risk that Europe could soon fall back into the drama of war," noted Meloni.

According to Meloni, other solutions regarding security guarantees "seem more complex and, frankly, less effective".

The Italian Prime Minister Meloni, who has established good relations with Donald Trump, has been guardedly commenting on his administration’s efforts to "end the war" of Russia against Ukraine over the past weeks.

Background:

US President Donald Trump said on 26 February that as part of a future agreement to end the war in Ukraine, he excludes the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. Trump also said that the reason for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was supposedly the Alliance, more specifically — the promise that Ukraine would eventually become its member.

Earlier, the US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth also excluded Ukraine’s NATO accession as part of a "negotiated settlement" of the war.

Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to insist that it has not changed its position regarding membership of the North Atlantic Alliance.

