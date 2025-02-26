All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 February 2025, 20:38
Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that as part of a future agreement to end the war in Ukraine, he excludes the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: Trump at a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday, 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked what concessions Ukraine should make in a future settlement, Trump said, "You [Ukraine] can forget about NATO."

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."

Background:

  • The US president has previously said that the reason for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was allegedly the Alliance, namely the promise that Ukraine would one day become a member.
  • On 12 February, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine and said Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed that US troops would not take part in any peacekeeping operation.
  • In response, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reiterated that Ukraine’s position on NATO membership remains unchanged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpNATOwar
Advertisement:
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
All News
Trump
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump on 28 February
Trump: Europe should lead on Ukraine's security guarantees, US to focus on economic support
RECENT NEWS
21:56
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
21:11
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump on 28 February
20:56
Trump: Putin must make concessions to end the war in Ukraine
20:44
EXPLAINERWill Trump betray Ukraine and why the new administration’s policies threaten US allies
20:38
Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
20:17
Ukraine's PM outlines six key points of US-Ukraine minerals deal
20:07
Washington announces no talks on Ukraine between US and Russia in Istanbul on 27 February, Reuters reports
19:59
Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh, combat medic, posthumously awarded title Hero of Ukraine
19:51
Trump: Europe should lead on Ukraine's security guarantees, US to focus on economic support
19:36
Ukrainian government approves signing of mineral resources agreement with US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: