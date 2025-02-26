Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership

US President Donald Trump has said that as part of a future agreement to end the war in Ukraine, he excludes the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: Trump at a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday, 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked what concessions Ukraine should make in a future settlement, Trump said, "You [Ukraine] can forget about NATO."

Quote from Trump: "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."

Background:

The US president has previously said that the reason for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was allegedly the Alliance, namely the promise that Ukraine would one day become a member.

On 12 February, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine and said Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed that US troops would not take part in any peacekeeping operation.

In response, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reiterated that Ukraine’s position on NATO membership remains unchanged.

