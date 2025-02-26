Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 20:38
US President Donald Trump has said that as part of a future agreement to end the war in Ukraine, he excludes the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.
Source: Trump at a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday, 26 February, as reported by European Pravda
Details: When asked what concessions Ukraine should make in a future settlement, Trump said, "You [Ukraine] can forget about NATO."
Advertisement:
Quote from Trump: "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."
Background:
- The US president has previously said that the reason for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was allegedly the Alliance, namely the promise that Ukraine would one day become a member.
- On 12 February, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine and said Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed that US troops would not take part in any peacekeeping operation.
- In response, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reiterated that Ukraine’s position on NATO membership remains unchanged.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!